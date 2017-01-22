The Latest: 1 dead, 5 injured at San Antonio shopping mal

2:39 Sister and brother centenarians party like they're 99 Pause

1:11 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge

0:22 No injuries in Pasco structure fire

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

3:06 Ladder safety 101: How to avoid painful falls

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:25 Threatened alligator snapping turtles rehabilitated in Texas, released into the wild

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state