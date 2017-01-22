He fell asleep on the subway, then found himself on fire, his assailant laughing at him

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

1:11 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:11 A time for snow angels

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

2:11 Thousands take part in Women's March on London