Sierra Nevada recalls eight beers, says flaw could make glass break off into the bottle

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

1:11 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

0:11 A time for snow angels

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

0:29 Ice skating down the street