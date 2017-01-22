Trump won't release his tax returns because people don't care, top adviser says

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

1:11 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

2:25 Threatened alligator snapping turtles rehabilitated in Texas, released into the wild

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment