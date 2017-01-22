Watch Trump aide, ‘Meet the Press’ host get in heated debate over inauguration crowd

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

1:11 Tri-Cities Polar Plunge

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

0:11 A time for snow angels

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together