News
Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-Edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Hanford
Northwest
Nation & World
Obituary Listings
Politics
Elections
Health
Weird
Photos
Weather
Videos
Sports
Sports
Local Sports
Preps
Prep Countdown
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Mariners
Tri-City Americans
Tri-City Dust Devils
Tri-Cities Fever
Hydros
Photos
Outdoors
Blogs
College
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
MLS
Golf
Politics
Politics
Elections 2016
Business
Business
Public Records
National Business
Technology
Entertainment
Entertainment
Local Arts
Celebrity
Mr. Movie
Movie Times
Movie News
Music News
Calendar
Submit Event
Puzzles & Games
Contests
Living
Living
Food & Wine
Wine Press NW
Antique Appraisals
Health & Science
Home & Garden
Light Notes
Religion
Spiritual Life
Births
Engagements
Weddings
Anniversaries
Opinion
Opinion
Letters
Editorials
National
Editorial Cartoons
Submit Letter
Guest Columnists
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Place An Ad
About Us
National
January 21, 2017 6:54 PM
Peaceful protest
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Alex Brandon
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
T.J. Kirkpatrick
McClatchy
Julio Cortez
AP
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
John Minchillo
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Lucas Jackson
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
John Minchillo
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Sait Serkan Gurbuz
AP
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
Carol Guzy
McClatchy
1
of 25
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Peaceful protest
Signs carried on the Women's March
15 early photos from John Glenn's NASA career
JOHN GLENN: The later years
JOHN GLENN, Space Shuttle Astronaut
JOHN GLENN: United States Senator and Presidential Candidate
'Supermoon' looms large around the world
Photo gallery: Train crashes into NJ station
Trending Stories
Once stabbed 32 times by a jealous ex-boyfriend, she’s marrying the man who saved her
Suspect in 4 Kennewick robberies allegedly used cash for heroin
On first day, Trump signs health care executive order
Kennewick singer has big voice and something to say
Weather system could drop rain or snow on Tri-Cities Sunday
2016 Emmy Awards
Red carpet arrivals at 2016 Emmy Awards
Photos: Pat Summitt Dies: Winningest Coach in College Basketball
Gallery: Mass shooting at Orlando nightclub is worst in U.S. history
The funeral of Muhammad Ali, June 10, 2016 in Louisville, Ky.
Muhammad Ali: A life in photos
Photo gallery: Prince: 1958-2016
Photo gallery: Prince Rogers Nelson, 1958-2016
Photo gallery: A look back at Kobe Bryant through the years
Photo gallery: Merle Haggard, 1937-2016
Looking back on the life of Nancy Reagan
Gallery: Photos from the 88th annual Academy Awards
Photos: On the Oscars' Red Carpet
Photos of Oscar arrivals
Harper Lee in Pictures
Gallery: Washington prepares for Scalia's funeral