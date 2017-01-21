AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Trump wraps up ceremony, turns to governing
WASHINGTON (AP) — As President Donald Trump wrapped up the ceremony of his inauguration and shifted to governing, he signaled he intends to move quickly to make a clean break from the Obama administration.
Trump spent his first night in the White House and was slated to start his first full day in office at a national prayer service Saturday morning. The traditional gathering was the last piece of the transition ritual for the new president before he was clear to get to work.
Trump took his first steps in that direction on Friday. Before attending his inaugural balls, he signed an executive order aimed at undermining former President Barack Obama's signature health care law. The order notes that Trump plans to seek the "prompt repeal" of the law. But in the meantime, it allows the Health and Human Services Department and other federal agencies to delay implementing any piece of the law that might impose a "fiscal burden" on states, health care providers, families or individuals.
Trump also cleared the way for members of his national security team to take their places. He signed legislation granting James Mattis, his pick for defense secretary, a one-time exception from federal law barring former U.S. service members who have been out of uniform for less than seven years from holding the top Pentagon job. The restriction is meant to preserve civilian control of the military. Mattis, 66, retired from the Marine Corps in 2013.
Hours later, Mattis was confirmed by the Senate as Trump watched his inaugural parade from a stand outside the White House. The Senate later confirmed retired Gen. John Kelly to lead the Homeland Security Department. Vice President Mike Pence swore-in both men late Friday.
---
Women descend on DC a day after anarchists create chaos
WASHINGTON (AP) — A day after self-described anarchists created chaos, thousands of women are descending upon Washington for what is expected to be a more orderly show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency.
Organizers of Saturday's Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend their gathering, a number that could rival Trump's swearing-in ceremony. Attendees are "hurting and scared" as the new president takes office and want a greater voice for women in political life, according to the organizers' mission statement.
"In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore," the statement says.
Women and other groups were demonstrating across the nation and as far abroad as Myanmar and Australia.
In Sydney, thousands of Australians marched in solidarity in the city's central Hyde Park. One organizer said hatred, bigotry and racism are not only America's problems.
---
World jittery about Trump's 'America first' inaugural speech
President Donald Trump's inaugural speech promised "America first" policy, but offered no specifics about America's place in the world.
The billionaire businessman and reality television star — the first president who had never held political office or high military rank — promised to stir a "new national pride" and protect America from the "ravages" of countries he says have stolen U.S. jobs.
"This American carnage stops right here," Trump declared. In a warning to the world, he said, "From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it's going to be America first."
A look at some reactions from around the world:
---
---
4 more survivors pulled out of Italy's avalanche-hit hotel
FARINDOLA, Italy (AP) — Emergency crews pulled out four more survivors from the rubble of a hotel crushed by an avalanche and were searching Saturday for more as family members awaited word if their relatives were among the lucky ones to get out.
The overnight operations to bring four more survivors to the hospital raised to at least nine the number of people found alive in the rubble of Wednesday's avalanche. Some 30 people were inside the Hotel Rigopiano in central Italy's snow-covered Gran Sasso mountain range at the time of the snow slide.
Two other people escaped the devastation just before the avalanche struck, including Giampiero Parete, a chef vacationing with his family who first sounded the alarm by calling his boss. He was reunited with his wife and two children Saturday after they were among the first to be located and extracted from the debris.
"Thank you everyone from my heart," Parete wrote on Facebook. "Big hugs."
Firefighter spokesman Alberto Maiolo said four bodies had been found in the rubble, in addition to the four people pulled out alive overnight.
---
El Chapo's new home: a jail that held mobsters, terrorists
NEW YORK (AP) — In the heart of bustling lower Manhattan sits one of the country's most secure federal lockups — and the new home of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
Guzman, who pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges he ran one of the world's biggest drug-trafficking operations, can expect to be kept in a special unit inside the drab 12-story Metropolitan Correctional Center, where such other high-profile, high-risk inmates as Gambino crime family boss John Gotti and several former close associates of Osama bin Laden awaited trial.
"It's got extra security above and beyond what you would have in a restricted housing area," second only to the super-maximum security prison in Florence, Colorado, said Catherine Linaweaver, who served as the lockup's warden for 15 months before retiring in 2014. "There is no other unit in the Bureau of Prisons like the high-security unit in New York."
To authorities, it's a setting befitting a man who twice escaped from maximum-security Mexican prisons. Federal prosecutors wrote in a court filing that "it is difficult to imagine another person with a greater risk of fleeing prosecution" than Guzman.
The jail is sandwiched between federal prosecutors' offices and two federal courthouses and is protected by steel barricades that can stop a 7 1/2-ton truck. Cameras capable of reading a newspaper a block away are trained on the area.
---
Bomb blast kill 20, wounds at least 50 in northwest Pakistan
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A bomb exploded Saturday in a market in a northwest tribal region that borders Afghanistan, killing 20 people and wounding at least 50, officials said.
Dr. Sabir Hussain at the main hospital in Parachinar, the capital of Pakistan's Kurram tribal region, said two wounded victims died during treatment, raising the death toll.
Shahid Khan, an assistant tribal administrator, said the explosion took place when the market was crowded with retailers buying fruits and vegetables from a wholesale shop. He said the attack was being investigated.
Lashker-e-Jhangvi, a banned sectarian militant group that has attacked minority Shiites Muslims in the past, claimed responsibility for the attack. The bombing took place in a predominantly Shiite area of Kurram, which has seen attack by Sunni militants who have hideouts there. Shiites are a minority in Pakistan.
"That was our combined work with Shahryar group of Mahsud Taliban," Ali Sufyan, a spokesman for the banned group, wrote in a text message to an AP reporter.
---
16 killed in fiery bus crash on Italian highway
ROME (AP) — A bus carrying Hungarian school students home from a skiing trip to France slammed into a highway barrier in northern Italy and caught fire, killing at least 16 people, police said Saturday. Thirty-nine people reportedly survived, though some were seriously injured.
Sixteen badly burned bodies were pulled from the wreckage. Of the 39 survivors, 26 were injured, some seriously, said police commander Girolamo Lacquaniti.
"One passenger is currently in an induced coma and in life-threatening condition," Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjarto told reporters in Budapest.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and it wasn't clear why the bus crashed into the overpass support column on the highway near Verona just before midnight, Lacquaniti said.
According to Szijjarto, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which hit a guard rail and then the overpass support before catching fire. Investigators have found no brake marks at the scene, he said.
---
Gambian activists urge justice as longtime leader steps down
BANJUL, Gambia (AP) — As Gambia's defeated authoritarian ruler prepares to leave the country, human rights activists demand that he be held accountable for alleged abuses.
Yahya Jammeh announced early Saturday he will cede power, after hours of last-ditch talks with regional leaders and the threat that a regional military force would forcibly remove him.
No date has been set for the return of Gambian President Adama Barrow, who beat Jammeh in last month's election and who was sworn into office Thursday in neighboring Senegal, where he was for his safety. "The rule of fear" in Gambia had ended with Jammeh's rule, said Barrow late Friday.
Jammeh could leave Gambia Saturday but may stay on for three days, according to those close to the negotiations mediated by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and Guinean President Alpha Conde. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not permitted to speak about the situation to the press.
Jammeh's agreement to step down brought an end to the political crisis in this tiny West African nation of 1.9 million, that attracts British and European tourists to its tropical weather and Atlantic beaches, promoted as "the Smiling Coast."
---
Kickers for final 4 NFL playoff teams each have leg up
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Touchdowns are always nice, but clutch kickers are welcome security blankets for NFL offenses, especially in the playoffs.
Three of the four teams left in the postseason have seasoned veterans. And the fourth team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, has a kicker who booted a league playoff-record six field goals last week in Kansas City.
Talk about getting a leg up on the competition.
"He's pretty smooth. Nothing really puts him off," said Steelers punter Jordan Berry, the holder for kicker Chris Boswell.
A second-year player, Boswell already has postseason pedigree. He won Pittsburgh's wild-card game last season against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 35-yard field goal with 14 seconds left, one of four successful tries in that game.
---
1 wounded in school shooting, 'could have been much worse'
WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (AP) — A school shooting that left one student hospitalized and others scrambling out classroom windows could have been far worse if not for the heroics of staff members who stopped the shooter and had him pinned down when police arrived, authorities said.
The shooter, a 17-year-old senior, used a shotgun and intended to harm more than the student who was hit, Champaign County Sheriff Matthew Melvin said.
The shooter was in custody facing a preliminary charge of felonious assault, with an initial hearing scheduled Monday, authorities said.
"As tragic as this situation is, we are very, very fortunate," prosecutor Kevin Talebi said. "It could have been much worse. I'm very, very thankful that, as bad as it is, it didn't escalate to a much more tragic incident."
Authorities identified the victim as 16-year-old junior Logan Cole, who was hospitalized in Columbus in critical condition. He was a random victim, the sheriff said.
