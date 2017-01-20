Review finds no previous signs of abuse of slain child

0:32 Richland police ask public to help ID fuel thieves Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:30 Trump family arrives at St. John's Church

2:37 A Dog's Purpose

0:55 Hungry squirrels forage under blanket of snow in Kennewick

1:14 An Icy Time

0:29 Ice skating down the street

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment