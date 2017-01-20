‘House of Cards’ unveils very scary trailer on Inauguration Day

“House of Cards” will begin its fifth season on May 30.
But the popular and critically acclaimed Netflix show dropped its terrifying trailer on the morning of Donald Trump’s inauguration.
As an upside down American flag whips in the wind in front of the U.S. Capitol, children give the Pledge of Allegiance while creepy music plays.
The accompanying tweet says only “We make the terror.”
We make the terror. pic.twitter.com/VpChwGOSMj— House of Cards (@HouseofCards) January 20, 2017
The show focuses on Frank Underwood (played by Kevin Spacey), who is now the president, and his wife Claire (played by Robin Wright). Spacey won a Golden Globe in 2015 for his role on the show. Wright won the Golden Globe in 2014 and has been nominated in 2015 and 2016.
