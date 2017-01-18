She asked police for help finding her teeth. Cops found them in a stolen car

0:39 Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities Pause

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in TV

1:43 Prepping for inaugural pot protest

0:47 GNC Robbery

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:11 A time for snow angels

1:33 State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has joint press conference with Sen. Ron Wyden

1:41 Sen. Ron Wyden holds joint press conference about worker exposures to tank vapors at Hanford