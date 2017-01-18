Virginia to execute man convicted in family's 2006 slaying

1:51 Requests for Knitted Knockers grows after Dear Abby letter Pause

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:39 Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities

0:47 GNC Robbery

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

1:33 State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has joint press conference with Sen. Ron Wyden

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together