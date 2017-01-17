Hair stylist to Marla Maples: No free services in exchange for inauguration ‘exposure’

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial Pause

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:12 Trying to meet the growing need for Latino doctors in California

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:39 Freezing rain falling in Tri-Cities

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:43 Betty White says her first job convinced her to stay in TV