‘Who says dinosaurs are extinct?’ This might be the biggest gator you’ve ever seen

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast Pause

1:36 Army veteran receives mortgage-free home

1:23 Pasco High freshman learning to walk again

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:51 Learn how potholes form in winter

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:11 A time for snow angels

1:34 Tri-City pastor on the road to healing — and so grateful

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them