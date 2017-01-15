Athletic director reveals years of shame after molestation in hopes of helping others

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church Pause

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration

1:34 Tri-City pastor on the road to healing — and so grateful

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

0:11 A time for snow angels

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off