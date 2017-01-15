Nowhere left to run away to: The final days of the circus

FILE - In this May 1, 2016 file photo, Asian elephants perform for the final time in the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus in Providence, R.I. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May 2017, following a 146-year run. Declining attendance combined with high operating costs, along with changing public tastes and prolonged battles with animal rights groups all contributed to its demise.
FILE - In this July 19, 1978 file photo, actor Charlton Heston is shown with Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus clown Prince Paul during the City of Hope's Celebrity Circus opening in Inglewood, Calif. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May 2017, following a 146-year run of performances. Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press when the company removed the elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected.
FILE - In this May 13, 2009 file photo, Firefighter Eforrest Allmond houses down Asian Elephants from Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus in Philadelphia. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end "The Greatest Show on Earth" in May, following a 146-year run of performances. Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press when the company removed the elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected.
