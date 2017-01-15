National

January 15, 2017 6:02 AM

Nowhere left to run away to: The final days of the circus

By TAMARA LUSH Associated Press
SARASOTA, Fla.

Goodbye to death-defying feats — daring young men (and women) on the flying trapeze, whip-wielding lion tamers, human cannonballs. Goodbye to the scent of peanuts and popcorn, the thrill of three rings, circus music.

Send out the clowns. The Big Top is coming down — for good.

On Saturday, officials of the company that owns the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus announced that it will close in May, ending a 146-year run that dates back to a time before automobiles or airplanes or movies, when Ulysses S. Grant was president and minstrel shows were popular entertainment.

What killed the circus? Mostly, the "Greatest Show on Earth" doesn't seem so great in an era of Pokemon Go, online role playing games and YouTube celebrities.

