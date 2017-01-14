Twitter fiasco has city scrambling to honor Martin Luther King Jr. the right way

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security