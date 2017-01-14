'It's just wrong': 2 weeks of light duty costs firefighter for the rest of her life

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies Pause

0:26 May River student throws volleyball at officer on bike

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

0:20 How to pronounce 'Açai'

1:01 Teacher Krista Barrett incorporates Seahawks spirit into her Marcus Whitman Elementary classroom

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:17 Twins receive gift of mobility this holiday season