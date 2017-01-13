U.S. awards millions to local groups fighting militant Islamists, white supremacists

0:28 Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

1:14 Grand opening ceremony of Educational Service District 123 Professional Development Center expansion in Pasco

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

0:11 A time for snow angels