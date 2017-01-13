For the first time, U.S. coin to show Liberty as a black woman

For the first time on a coin, Lady Liberty will be depicted as a black woman.
The U.S. Mint unveiled the commemorative $100 gold coin Thursday as part of its 225th anniversary celebration. The 2017 American Liberty 225th Anniversary Gold Coin shows the woman’s head in profile with a crown of stars.
It features the year of the mint’s founding, 1792, as well as 2017. The other side of the coin will depict an eagle in flight.
Treasury & Mint officials unveiled the 2017 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin! https://t.co/HkfcPN5Enq #USMint225 @USTreasury pic.twitter.com/0ShGHPn5oF— United States Mint (@usmint) January 12, 2017
The coin will be released on April 6.
The mint says it’s the first in a series of 24-karat gold that will also depict Liberty in designs representing Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans and Indian-Americans. The gold “coins” will be released every other year.
“Liberty is a representation of how anything is possible. ... As we as a nation continue to evolve, so does liberty's representation ... We live in a nation that affords us the opportunity to dream big and try and accomplish the seemingly impossible,” said Elisa Basnight, U.S. Mint chief of staff during the press conference.
The mint says the goal of the coins is to reflect the “the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.”
“We hope that every American that sees it, sees something of their own story in it,” said Sarah Bloom Raskin, deputy secretary of the Treasury.
Many on social media cheered the depiction of Liberty as a woman of color.
Dope! Can't wait to get mine! I think I want mine turned into a charm for a necklace or bracelet! #USMint225 https://t.co/j7i8HRYy87— jurist_diction (@Jurist_diction) January 13, 2017
2017 might be OK For the first time ever, there will be a black Lady Liberty on a coin https://t.co/YgQPwi331H— Tauriq Moosa (@tauriqmoosa) January 13, 2017
A native American should have come first, they were here first, they lost USA to whites and blacks, i.e. Sakajawea.@ #USMint225— Karen Brown (@KarenBrown1433) January 13, 2017
@OfTwoEmpires given that she is a concept not a person, she can be depicted however. Is liberty not a concept also applicable to black ppl?— C. (@crystoofancy) January 13, 2017
According to CNN, there is only one coin that features a person of color — the Sacagawea dollar.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Comments