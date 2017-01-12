Gun to her head, young girl refuses to hand over McNuggets to 12-year-old classmate

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

1:00 Local weatherman warns Boise of potential weather catastrophe

1:04 Line snakes around Eagle WinCo as shoppers stock up on storm supplies

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go

1:32 Consumers outraged over EpiPen pricing

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

1:14 West Richland man shreds Badger Mountain

0:16 Kids sledding at Badger Mountain Community Park in Richland

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment