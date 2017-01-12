‘Scared me to death’: This genealogy site likely knows more about you than you’d like

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games Pause

2:00 Banning books: Top 10 most challenged books

2:19 Oregon Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

1:14 West Richland man shreds Badger Mountain

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:50 Tonie Reiboldt, Horse Heaven Hills Middle School teacher, charged with 3 felony sex crimes

0:11 A time for snow angels

1:21 Vacant Kennewick building collapses from weight of snow and ice buildup

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies