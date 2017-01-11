Flooded California residents rescued as major storms recede

Elizabeth Hamilton, a Resident of Sycamore Court Apartments, keeps an eye on floodwaters as she and another resident ask others if they need a lift out of the floodwaters in Guerneville, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. About 2,000 people in a rural California community near Sacramento were asked to leave their homes Tuesday as a river swollen by days of heavy rain threatened to flood, while north of San Francisco thousands more were urged to seek higher ground.
The Press Democrat via AP
Kent Porter
Water from the Sacramento River flows through one of the gates of the Sacramento Weir, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in West Sacramento, Calif. State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Water from the Sacramento River flows through some of the gates of the Sacramento Weir, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in West Sacramento, Calif. State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A worker from the Department of Water Resources opens one of the flood gates of the Sacramento Weir, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in West Sacramento, Calif. State officials opened the Sacramento Weir gates for the first time in more than a decade as stormy weather continues to lash Northern California and Nevada.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Pedestrians walk with umbrellas as they cross an intersection in San Francisco, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Days of back-to-back storms have brought the heaviest rain in a decade to parts of Northern California and Nevada, flooding homes, roads and vineyards.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Flooding surrounds an arcade and miniature golf course Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A car is submerged as the Russian River floods Johnson's Beach, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A vineyard is flooded in the Russian River Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Windsor, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
City crews clear tree branches and debris from the Truckee River in downtown Reno, Nev., Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, after flooding sent water over the banks and caused to close all downtown bridges the day before.
Scott Sonner
AP Photo
A man stops to take a picture of the Russian River as it floods Johnson's Beach Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A vineyard at Korbel Champagne Cellars is flooded Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
A pair of ducks make their way along a flooded road Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Monte Rio, Calif. The latest in an onslaught of winter storms comes with blizzard warnings for the Sierra Nevada and a new round of flooding for Northern California river towns where thousands of people remained under evacuation advisory Tuesday.
Eric Risberg
AP Photo
Victoria Huff of Costa Mesa works on her painting of a tree and lifeguard tower on the Balboa Peninsula near the Wedge as storm clouds begin to roll into Orange County, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Newport Beach, Calif. More rain is expected throughout the area on Wednesday.
The Orange County Register via AP
Mark Rightmire
People out for a stroll make their way south near the Newport Beach Pier past some beach erosion due to in part to the recent storms and the King tide early Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, 2017, in Newport Beach, Calif.
The Orange County Register via AP
Mark Rightmire
This Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo provided by the U.S. National Park Service a road blocked by snow in Crater Lake National Park as severe weather forced the southern Oregon park's closure. The park announced Tuesday that due to heavy snowfall combined with downed trees and an avalanche on Highway 62, the park would close until road crews could clear the area.
National Park Service via AP
A snowman wearing a traffic cone hat is shown on an overpass as early morning traffic is at a standstill in the background on Interstate 5 headed into Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. A major snowstorm spread through Portland and parts of Washington state overnight, toppling trees, closing schools and cutting power to thousands.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
Mark Gohlke shovels snow off his truck in King City, Ore., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. A major snowstorm spread through Portland and parts of Washington state overnight, toppling trees, closing schools and cutting power to thousands.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
A woman walks through water from a king tide that flooded onto the Embarcadero in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada and surprising Portland with what forecasters said was its biggest snowfall since 2008.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
A woman takes a photo of water from a king tide that flooded onto the Embarcadero in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada and surprising Portland with what forecasters said was its biggest snowfall since 2008.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Rudy Sales, center, stands in water from a king tide that flooded onto the Embarcadero in San Francisco, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada and surprising Portland with what forecasters said was its biggest snowfall since 2008.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Lorin Doeleman uses a kayak to check her flooded home on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Guerneville, Calif. She is moving her belongings to her Sacramento home. Forecasters said the brunt of a weather system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada.
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Santiago Mejia
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, a tree is seen after falling on resident Jeamean Redd's house on Brookdale Avenue in San Francisco. Drenching winter rains combined with the punishing effects of six years of drought are causing trees to topple across California, in some cases with deadly results. At least two people have been killed in the past month.
San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File
Gabrielle Lurie
This Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo provided by Steven and Melissa Siig shows the home of their neighbor after one of several avalanches, some triggered by authorities, hit Alpine Meadows, Calif., in the north Lake Tahoe area. Officials said there was no major damage and no one was hurt. Several ski resorts in parts of the Sierra Nevada planned to stay shuttered Wednesday, including Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, which had no power because of the storm.
Steven and Melissa Siig via AP
This Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 photo provided by Steven and Melissa Siig shows where snow has cascaded through a door of their home after one of several avalanches, some triggered by authorities, hit Alpine Meadows, Calif., in the north Lake Tahoe area. Officials said there was no major damage and no one was hurt. Several ski resorts in parts of the Sierra Nevada planned to stay shuttered Wednesday, including Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows, which had no power because of the storm.
Steven and Melissa Siig via AP
A dog wades in the floodwaters on Lovers Lane Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
People sit inside a van at a flooded farm Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Ted Zanella looks out from an all terrain vehicle along the flooded Lovers Lane Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Floodwaters surround a property Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A flooded home is seen along Lovers Lane, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Rick Sanchez looks out onto his families flooded property Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Hollister, Calif. Forecasters said rain and snow would continue through Thursday, but the brunt of the system had passed after delivering the heaviest rain in a decade to parts Northern California and Nevada.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
