Pew survey: Officers more reluctant to use force, make stops

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies Pause

0:47 GNC Robbery

5:00 Obama's farewell: laws won't be enough. Hearts must change.

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to sentencing hearing

0:38 Man caught pouring sugar on himself at closed Sacramento restaurant

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

1:14 West Richland man shreds Badger Mountain

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks