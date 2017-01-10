Lawmaker reaches plea deal as sex-assault trial set to start

A former Vermont lawmaker accused of trying to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent has agreed to a plea deal on the eve of trial and faces possible prison time.
Republican former state Sen. Norman McAllister was charged with sexual assault. He pleaded no contest to prohibited acts and lewd and lascivious conduct. He faces up to seven years in prison.
A jury was seated Tuesday. Trial was supposed to start Wednesday. But McAllister reached a plea deal in which prosecutors dropped the most serious sexual-assault charge.
McAllister will be sentenced later.
Charges were dismissed against McAllister in a sexual-assault trial involving a different accuser last year. McAllister had been accused of forcing a woman into oral sex and intercourse at his home farm where she worked.
McAllister had maintained his innocence.
Comments