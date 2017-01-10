In the world of cyber global security, is the United States still at the top?

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship Pause

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

0:47 GNC Robbery

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD

2:12 Watch baby polar bear Nora grow up fast