Trial over fix for segregation at Maryland colleges to begin

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship Pause

1:16 Attic fire damages Kennewick home in 4500 block of West 20th Avenue

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?