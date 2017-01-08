7 people arrested while feeding the homeless — because they didn’t pay for a permit

0:47 GNC Robbery Pause

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:16 Attic fire damages Kennewick home in 4500 block of West 20th Avenue

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies