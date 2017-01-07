Man arrested for marijuana didn’t realize weed is still illegal in his state

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship Pause

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

2:31 'The Girl on the Train' movie trailer

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

1:46 Husband of kidnap and murder victim speaks out after court hearing in Kennewick.

1:16 Attic fire damages Kennewick home in 4500 block of West 20th Avenue

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state