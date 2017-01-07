These are the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship Pause

0:47 GNC Robbery

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:42 Metro-east man donates his 240th pint of blood, reaching 30-gallon mark

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:16 Attic fire damages Kennewick home in 4500 block of West 20th Avenue