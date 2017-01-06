Fort Lauderdale airport shooting witness: My laptop took a bullet for me

0:47 GNC Robbery Pause

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:16 Attic fire damages Kennewick home in 4500 block of West 20th Avenue

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

1:37 Two men arrested in Richland for Pasco shooting death of Thomas C. Deleon

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:17 Twins receive gift of mobility this holiday season