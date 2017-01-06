Put down that Q-tip, it’s only hurting your ear, says medical association guidelines

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

4:54 Check out the new products Garmin brought to CES

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

0:47 GNC Robbery

1:16 Attic fire damages Kennewick home in 4500 block of West 20th Avenue