Shots fired, five dead at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

A gunman killed five people and injured eight Friday at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which was forced to shut down and thrust into chaos as reports of a second shooter sent passengers scrambling about an hour after the first shooting.
The suspect was identified as Esteban Santiago, law enforcement officers told the Miami Herald. He is thought to have been a passenger on a flight from Canada that landed at FLL at around noon with a checked gun in his baggage. After retrieving his bag, he is believed to have gone into the bathroom and loaded the weapon. Then he stepped into the baggage-claim area and began shooting.
Santiago was carrying some form of military ID. He is suspected of being a former U.S. Army soldier from the New Jersey area.
After the initial shooting, which took place just before 1 p.m., the Broward Sheriff’s Office reported it had arrested a man suspected of opening fire inside a baggage claim area. He was thought to be a lone shooter.
But about an hour later, a second gunman was reported at a different airport terminal, causing panic and sending dozens of passengers fleeing across the tarmac as police in armored gear responded with drawn weapons. Police and passengers at the terminal took cover behind parked cars. It was unclear if the two incidents were related.
Active search: Unconfirmed reports of addt'l shots fired on airport property.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed.— TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017
BSO and the Transportation Safety Administration the second shooter was at large and urged passengers to shelter in place as a stream of people rushed out of the arrivals area of Terminal 1, some with their hands up.
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, who was briefed by TSA and FLL officials, first identified the suspect as Santiago, and said Santiago carried some sort of military ID.
President Barack Obama was apprised of the shooting Friday afternoon, the White House said. President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence spoke to Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who was en route to Fort Lauderdale.
“Just spoke to Governor Scott,” Trump wrote. “Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe!”
Update: Eight people were injured and transported to an area hospital.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
The second incident alarmed passengers already rattled by the earlier bloodshed. BSO deputies sat people down on the curb between Terminals 1 and 2. Then, very suddenly, the deputies all ran across an access area and huddled behind parked cars. A BSO deputy screamed “Get down!” Then another deputy looked at people gathered above the departures level and yelled for everyone to get back.
Jason Perez, a Southwest Airlines employee who checks passengers’ bags outside Terminal 1, was among a crowd of dozens standing outside the terminal after the shooting in Terminal 2 when a crowd fled out of the departure lobby and began running toward him and across the car lanes outside the terminal.
“We just seen a stampede of people running toward us,” he said.
“This is crazy,” he said as an alarm went off and a woman's calm voice told everyone to remain calm.
One WPLG-ABC 10 live shot at 2:45 p.m. showed hundreds of travelers walking along railroad tracks east of the airport — many of them walking with their hands above their head to show they were not carrying a weapon.
Police reported receiving the first call that shots were fired at the airport at 12:55 p.m. The initial shooting caused passengers to flee the baggage claim area and brought the airport to a standstill as flights were temporarily grounded and roads around the airport were closed to traffic.
Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
As security tightened around the airport and Miami International Airport, federal officials said the FBI was sending a terrorism task to investigate the shooting in Fort Lauderdale. But there was no indication yet that the incident is related to terrorism.
Mike Leverock, an FBI spokesman, said agents were working with local authorities in response to the shooting.
Eyewitnesses at the airport began to post photos and other messages on Twitter shortly after the shooting, including one image that showed a person shot and bleeding while seated in a corner outside of the terminal.
Mark Lea, who said he was a witness to the shootings, told MSNBC that the shooter was a man, wearing a Star Wars T-shirt, and that he walked into the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 and opened fire with a single handgun.
Lea said the man said nothing as we he went through three magazines before giving up and sprawling spread-eagle on the flood as a police officer took him into custody.
“He had no intention of escaping,” Lea told MSNBC.
There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area.— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017
Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer, who worked for President George W. Bush, tweeted that he was at the airport and “shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”
I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
The police said there is one shooter and five victims.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am.— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017
Shots fired at FLL airport. Guy is bleeding profusely. Supposedly others are shot on the lower level at Delta Term 2. pic.twitter.com/UcL73Y8yGx— Maxwill Solutions (@MxWllSolutions) January 6, 2017
Fleischer later tweeted that “all seems calm now but the police aren’t letting anyone out of the airport.”
️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Ground Stop for flights @FLLFlyer - Check with your airline on flight status https://t.co/fllGZVY8m9 https://t.co/4y0mylU57q— The FAA (@FAANews) January 6, 2017
All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB— Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017
On the ground, police closed roads leading into the airport, bringing traffic to a standstill on I-595 East just east of I-95. Two buses, ambulances and multiple police cruisers could be seen on the airport’s tarmac and throughout the arrival and departure areas.
With armored vehicles and squad cars, BSO blocked the entry to the arrivals level of FLL. Cruisers with flashing lights are stationed around each terminal on the upper departure level.
No TSA employees were hurt during the shooting, said spokesman Mark Howell.
Howell said all passengers in Terminal 2 will be asked to exit and go through security again.
“There will be major delays,” Howell said. “We are bringing in extra resources but they are having a hard time getting in there because of the traffic snarls.”
Communications received a call around 12:55 p.m.about shots fired at 100 Terminal Drive at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood Int'l Airport.— Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017
The Fort Lauderdale airport, which does not have its own police force and relies on BSO for law enforcement, handles about 800 flights a day and 25 million passengers a year. In 2014, the Transportation Security Administration reported making 49 gun seizures at the Fort Lauderdale airport — tied with Tampa International Airport for the seventh most gun seizures in the nation.
In the wake of the shooting news, Miami-Dade officials said they beefed up security at MIA and PortMiami, its two main travel hubs. County spokesman Michael Hernández said “out of an abundance of caution” the county was instituting “enhanced” security at both county-owned facilities.
Those include a checkpoint at the entrance of the PortMiami tunnel off the MacArthur Causeway and additional police officers patrolling the port and airport.
Though the number of officers at MIA has not increased, their presence was high profile, said Suzy Trutie, an MIA spokeswoman. Many police were carrying long rifles out in the open. And police officers were posted inside terminals and on the airport’s perimeter.
“Just really being on high alert,” Trutie said.
Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said he has his folks on standby in case they're needed in Fort Lauderdale.
He's placed the seaport and MIA on high alert, the highest security level possible unless feds become involved here.
"As an abundance of caution, we're treating it as a worst-case scenario," he said.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
