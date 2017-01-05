An exercise bike for toddlers and a hairbrush with Wi-Fi: 7 crazy new gadgets in 2017

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states? Pause

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

1:54 Gun culture helped create gun violence in urban communities

0:47 GNC Robbery

1:37 Two men arrested in Richland for Pasco shooting death of Thomas C. Deleon

1:20 New quarter sees a new building at Columbia Basin College

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment