Listen to your mom’s advice about handling money

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live Pause

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:14 Equal Pay: When Women Succeed, America Succeeds

3:16 Obama on equal pay: We will close the wage gap

0:47 GNC Robbery

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:11 Jimmy Fallon describes how he is preparing to host the Golden Globe Awards

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:16 Fire destroys Kennewick home Wednesday morning