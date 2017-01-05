Here are the most popular states people are moving to — and leaving

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states? Pause

2:52 Workout regime brings new life to Kansas City gunshot victim

0:48 Demolition under way at a historic, hazardous plutonium plant

0:16 Fire destroys Kennewick home Wednesday morning

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:34 Kenyatta K.E. Bridges speaks out during his sentencing in Franklin County Superior Court

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

2:06 Robot surgery at Trios Southrdige Hospital using Da Vinci Surgical System