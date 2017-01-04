A mother’s emotional plea keeps girl charged in her daughter’s death out of prison

3:54 Combating childhood obesity with systems science Pause

1:40 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:16 Fire destroys Kennewick home Wednesday morning

1:17 Twins receive gift of mobility this holiday season

1:34 Kenyatta K.E. Bridges speaks out during his sentencing in Franklin County Superior Court

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities

1:55 'Bright Lights' gives revealing insight to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' relationship

1:44 'Jackie' movie trailer