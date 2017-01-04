DHS secretary: Information of children who immigrated illegally should be protected

1:34 Kenyatta K.E. Bridges speaks out during his sentencing in Franklin County Superior Court Pause

1:17 Twins receive gift of mobility this holiday season

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:50 Rose Bowl tailgate brings Penn State, USC fans together

9:06 Obama: We're all on the same team

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you; we will do right by you and we will deliver'