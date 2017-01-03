Driver lost for 4 days with her great-grandchild may have been confused by detours

3:56 Kindred Spirit Mailbox houses stories from around the world Pause

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

1:17 Twins receive gift of mobility this holiday season

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

2:22 Former President Jimmy Carter helps release rehabbed sea turtle while on vacation with family in Florida

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

2:33 Carbon dioxide tucked into basalt converts to rock