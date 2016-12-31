Trooper killed in line of duty was a newlywed and in the early stages of his career

0:43 Can you really suffer from a broken heart? Pause

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

5:10 Tour the oasis of tiki power couple Wendy and Dan Cevola

0:31 Public service announcement encourages jury service to bring justice

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:24 Fatal shooting investigation on South Myrtle Avenue in Pasco

1:37 Tech Ninjas program at Orchard Elementary in Richland

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities