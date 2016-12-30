We’ll have to wait a tad bit longer for 2016 to end

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history Pause

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

0:55 Kadlec Auxiliary presents largest donation to date

0:43 Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart?

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

2:00 What is mumps and how does it spread?

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies