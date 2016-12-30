Good news: Fewer people are driving drunk. But there's still room for improvement.

0:55 Kadlec Auxiliary presents largest donation to date Pause

0:57 Why seat belts are so important, from safety savvy kids

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

5:47 Adam Roberts, skier killed by avalanche, shown in 2014 as man living off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities