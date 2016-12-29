This S.C. House member is a gun advocate. But now he's barred from having one.

1:44 'Jackie' movie trailer Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:38 Save these rare pigs by eating them

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

6:33 Hank Sauer reads Polar Express

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

1:19 Fans honor Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher at Hollywood Walk of Fame

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:08 New housing construction started at WSU Tri-Cities