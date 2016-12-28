Roof has death penalty case hearing acting as own lawyer

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60 Pause

1:04 Washington State Department of Transportation goat patrol adds four new 'weed warriors' to crew

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages

1:01 'Arrival' film trailer

1:40 8 things you probably didn't know about Thanksgiving

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting

2:17 Dance helps D'Iberville boy overcome ADHD