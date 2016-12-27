National

December 27, 2016 4:31 PM

Browns donating $10,000 to food bank after parade cancelled

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

The Cleveland Browns' first victory of the season is also a win for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Some fans upset over the team's poor performance this year were planning a "Perfect Season Parade" if the Browns ended up winless. Over $10,000 had been donated to a fund to help pay for expenses such as security and bathroom facilities for the parade.

But the event was canceled after the Browns beat the San Diego Chargers 20-17 on Saturday for their first win in 2016 and first in more than a year. Organizers said the money from the parade fund would be given to the food bank.

And on Tuesday, the Browns said they would match the $10,000 raised by fans.

The victory over the Chargers brought relief for players, coaches and Cleveland fans. The Browns were just the fourth team in NFL history to go 0-14 and with two more losses they would have matched the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams in league history to finish 0-16.

Cleveland will go for its second win on Sunday in the season finale at Pittsburgh.

Related content

National

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

View more video

Nation & World Videos