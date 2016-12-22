U.S. babies act out American values before they’re even grown

1:01 'Arrival' film trailer Pause

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:10 A holiday surprise for students from U.S. Cellular

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

1:13 Holiday toy safety tips for kids of all ages