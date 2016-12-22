5 kids living in a car at Walmart looked hungry and smelled dirty. The parents didn’t.

3:38 Police officer helps driver with tie instead of giving him a speeding ticket Pause

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:10 A holiday surprise for students from U.S. Cellular

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:53 Pasco Police Officer Adrian Alaniz testifies

0:34 Join a sled ride down Carmichael Hill in Richland

1:39 Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense