President Obama’s biggest success and biggest failure are the same thing, poll finds

1:10 A holiday surprise for students from U.S. Cellular Pause

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

1:27 Pasco Police Officer Adam Wright testifies

5:59 Texting and driving: Amanda Clark's story

2:04 Fort Worth funeral home billboards urge drivers not to text

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

2:02 S.C. coroner leaves message on road for holiday travelers

0:46 LAPD releases video showing man holding what appears to be gun before police shooting