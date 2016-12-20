Deer busts into gym, wreaks havoc

Even deer know you can’t skip leg day.
On Friday, an unnamed deer, likely bulking up to pull Santa’s sleigh this Christmas, busted through a window of Gold’s Gym in Anderson, S.C., according to security footage posted on Facebook.
Deer dashes into South Carolina Gold's Gym, leaps over some weights before completing its quick two-minute workout. https://t.co/S0lYeWaDYt pic.twitter.com/PFO8e2rOAj— ABC News (@ABC) December 19, 2016
The deer pranced around the gym causing hilarious havoc.
It even adorably hopped around the equipment, as if it was an obstacle course for reindeer camp.
Gold’s Gym posted on Facebook that the deer got out OK, the same way it came in.
