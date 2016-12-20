He opened a Twitter message and had a seizure. Now he wants the user’s ID.

Newsweek reporter Kurt Eichenwald wants Twitter to unmask a user who he says sent him an image designed to induce a seizure, according to a report by the Associated Press.
Eichenwald, who has epilepsy, said in court documents that the image, which included a strobe effect accompanied by the words, “You deserve a seizure for your posts,” effectively triggered a seizure. On Tuesday, he posted a copy of a Dallas County District Court order to Twitter that he hopes will force the identification of the Twitter user who goes by the handle @jew-goldstein. The person identifies himself as Ari Goldstein, a character from the HBO show “Entourage.”
The deposition says Twitter suspended the account “upon learning of the assault.”
Twitter agreed to an expedited order in our effort to locate the user who intentionally caused me to have a seizure. https://t.co/FOb0DGnyyw— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 20, 2016
The court order allows Eichenwald to depose Twitter executives and orders the company to preserve any information or documents regarding the person who sent the image, according to AP. Eichenwald wrote that “Twitter agreed to an expedited order.”
Eichenwald has been an outspoken critic of President-elect Donald Trump and believes the sender was motivated by the subject matter of his articles. He is very active on Twitter and often engages with in dialogue with other users.
@W_C_Patriot @ChrisRBarron you're correct. I cannot drive for at least three months. Another lovely present from that guy.— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 20, 2016
Folks, if a blind man says things you don't like politically, it is not okay to direct him toward the edge of a cliff. Find some humanity.— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 20, 2016
Eichenwald filed the request for his deposition on Monday. A Twitter representative told AP via email that the company does not comment on individual accounts or investigations. Twitter’s corporate website says guidelines for law enforcement include a requirement for a court order or subpoena before it releases user information.
The lawyer for Eichenwald wrote: The Twitter user “succeeded in his effort to use Twitter as a means of committing assault, causing Petitioner to have a seizure which led to personal injury.”
A guest on “Good Morning America on Tuesday, Eichenwald said he has received numerous copycat strobe messages from “people who identify themselves as Trump supporters.” He said he is reporting each to Twitter to ask that their accounts be suspended.
“It is amazing to me that simply because I am a political reporter, simply because I write about Donald Trump that we have become so sick and twisted in this country that people think they have the right and obligation to inflict potentially very serious injury,” Eichenwald said on GMA.
