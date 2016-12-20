Amy Schumer buys the family farm her father lost after he was diagnosed with MS

Christmas came early for comedian Amy Schumer’s father this year.
On Monday, the “Trainwreck” star revealed that she has bought back the farm her father, Gordon, lost to bankruptcy after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
She FaceTimed her dad to share the news and posted a screenshot of their conversation on Instagram.
She also posted home video, taken by her dad, showing her as a young girl trying to run away from home.
“Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me,” she wrote. “We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him.” She did not disclose the location of the farm.
Schumer was born on the Upper East Side of Manhattan to Sandra and Gordon Schumer, who owned a baby-furniture company. The family was well-off until the company failed when she was 9. Her father was diagnosed with MS three years later. Her parents later divorced.
Schumer, who promotes awareness of and raises money for MS, has spoken publicly about her father’s illness.
According to People she drew on the experience for her work in “Trainwreck,” in which her on-screen father, played by Colin Quinn, has MS like her real-life father. Schumer arranged for the two men to meet earlier this year.
Her father, who is a cousin of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, lives in an assisted living facility, according to Entertainment Tonight.
“Some days he’s really good and he’s with it and we’re joking around,” she told Barbara Walters during ABC’s “Barbara Walters Presents: The 10 Most Fascinating People of 2015.”
“And some days I go to visit my dad and it’s so painful. I can’t believe it.”
Laughter, she said, became medicine for the family.
“In terms of my dad being sick, it was just confusing to me, especially the way MS works,” she told Walters.
“He was in physical pain. That’s when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them — I would keep everybody laughing.”
Schumer surprised her dad with another gift earlier this year when she arranged a FaceTime chat with “the love of his life,” Goldie Hawn.
